The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00230703 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

