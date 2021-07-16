The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:GDV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 109,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $26.94.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.