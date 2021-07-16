The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:GDV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 109,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $26.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

