The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,564 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.31 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.