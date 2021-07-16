The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Sells $2,350,483.20 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,483.20.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.80. 2,525,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,835. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Asset Management increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.0% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 27,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

