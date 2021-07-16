The Graph Tops 1-Day Volume of $55.11 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $55.11 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Profile

GRT is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

