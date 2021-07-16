The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

GYYMF stock remained flat at $$4.33 during trading on Friday. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

