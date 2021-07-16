The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,280 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of The Hershey worth $47,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.29. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $132.15 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

