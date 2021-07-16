The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.11. The Honest shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1,236 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HNST shares. started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. William Blair started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Get The Honest alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $23,200,160.00. Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 82,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,322,368.00.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.