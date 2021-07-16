The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Dawn E. Hudson Sells 34,139 Shares

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66.

IPG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,079. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

