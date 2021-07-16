The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The LGL Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 6,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

