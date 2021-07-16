The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 5,900 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $387,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $511,044.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65.
NASDAQ LOVE traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. 359,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,314. The stock has a market cap of $912.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $95.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
