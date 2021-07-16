The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 5,900 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $387,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $511,044.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. 359,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,314. The stock has a market cap of $912.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

