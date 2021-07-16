The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,944 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.36% of The Middleby worth $33,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in The Middleby by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Middleby by 36.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after purchasing an additional 397,393 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Middleby by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.32. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The Middleby’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

