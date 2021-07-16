The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Truvestments Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.76. 296,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,135. The stock has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

