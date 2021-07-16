The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 170.60 ($2.23). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 167.60 ($2.19), with a volume of 481,197 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.86. The company has a market capitalization of £785.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

