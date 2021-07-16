The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,452 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of The RealReal worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

REAL stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,318,620.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

