The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of RMR opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

