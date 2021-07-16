The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $41.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.9659 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

