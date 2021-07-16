The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Sage Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.9659 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

