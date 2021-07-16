The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 4.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 153.2% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 10,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.05. The company had a trading volume of 263,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

