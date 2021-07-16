The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.10.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

