The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Up 4.1%

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.89. 291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 68,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $622.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 1,866.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The York Water by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in The York Water by 35.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in The York Water during the first quarter valued at $960,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

