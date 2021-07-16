Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 36.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.65. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

THTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

