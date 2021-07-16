Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.48 and traded as low as C$4.30. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 34,952 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.14 million and a P/E ratio of -11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.48.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.67 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

