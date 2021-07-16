Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $90.81 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00034558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00238480 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00033118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

