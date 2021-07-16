Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TGMGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 108,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,019. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17. Theta Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

