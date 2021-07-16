Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TGMGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 108,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,019. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17. Theta Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
Theta Gold Mines Company Profile
