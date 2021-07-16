Thisoption (TONS) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $622,789.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00100686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00144926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,332.08 or 0.99924849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

