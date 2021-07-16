Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 5,150 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $326,922.00.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.73. 6,272,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

