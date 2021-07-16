Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.11 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.11 ($0.26). Approximately 115,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,477,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of £125.30 million and a P/E ratio of -100.55.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.