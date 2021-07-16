THORChain (RUNE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.93 or 0.00015517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $141.22 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00147490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,714.31 or 0.99817076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

