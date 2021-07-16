Thrive Token Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $129,870.35 and $733.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00799207 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

THRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

