Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ASML were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 96.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $703.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $674.09. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $723.01. The company has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

