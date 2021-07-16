Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of Meritage Homes worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

