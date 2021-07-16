Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $5.83 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of AerCap as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $442,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.48.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

