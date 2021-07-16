Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 34,958 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after buying an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,220,000 after buying an additional 172,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,979,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PB. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB opened at $70.92 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.