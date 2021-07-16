Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,941 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sysco were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

