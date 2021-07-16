Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 59,877 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 653.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of GATX worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Norges Bank bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $31,733,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GATX by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GATX by 893.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GATX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GATX by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.51. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

