Tidal Finance Market Cap Achieves $3.25 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $61,239.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.99 or 0.00835402 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

