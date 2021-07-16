TIG Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 257,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Acies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACAC. Northland Securities started coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 294,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,485. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

