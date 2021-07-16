TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $329,000.

Shares of NAACU stock remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,089. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

