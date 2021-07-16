TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $448,000.

NASDAQ GAMCU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

