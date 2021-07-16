TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 221,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth $30,060,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth $5,749,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth $5,005,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000.

Shares of PPGHU stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,735. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

