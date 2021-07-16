TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of CFAC remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Friday. 836,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.