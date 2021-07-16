TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 332,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Trepont Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $247,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $736,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TACA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

