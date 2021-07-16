TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 420,958 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 420,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMGCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $195,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGCU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 5,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

