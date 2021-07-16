TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 399,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,381,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000.

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

