Tigran Sinanyan Sells 12,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) SVP Tigran Sinanyan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $312,720.00.

Shares of MAX opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $34,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.