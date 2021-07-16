Tigrent Inc. (OTCMKTS:TIGE) Short Interest Update

Tigrent Inc. (OTCMKTS:TIGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TIGE remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. Tigrent has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
Tigrent Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tigrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigrent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.