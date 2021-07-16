Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in June

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,965,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 3,801,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,827.0 days.

TCYMF stock remained flat at $$2.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tingyi has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

