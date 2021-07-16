Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires 67,893 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,893 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises 4.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.62. 255,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,307. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

