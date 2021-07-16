Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Anaplan worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $9,757,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 214,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,020,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

